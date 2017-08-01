Skip to main content

BJU Eclipse Experience

Aug. 21, 2017 — 1–3 p.m.

Greenville, S.C., is one of the few places in the world where you’ll be able to see the 2017 total solar eclipse—when the moon completely blocks out the sun—and you’re invited!

Students in 7th-12th grades, their parents/guardians and schools, are invited to join us on campus for lots of hands-on science activities and fun, interactive observation. Get a free pair of solar eclipse glasses for viewing the sun safely.

The next total solar eclipse visible in the U.S. won’t be until 2024. Come experience this unforgettable day with us!

Activities

  • Use university telescopes equipped with solar filters to observe the eclipse and take pictures using your smartphone.
  • Experience a 360-degree sunset, and view the sun’s rarely-seen corona.
  • Do experiments to monitor air temperature, brightness levels, spectra, etc.
  • Learn about the scientific, historical and religious significance of eclipses from our science and Bible faculty members.
  • Get viewing tips and a play-by-play analysis so you don’t miss a thing.

map
Credit: NASA (Click for full PDF)

Safety tips and additional information

Learn more about the eclipse at NationalEclipse.com

