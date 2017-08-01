BJU Eclipse Experience

Aug. 21, 2017 — 1–3 p.m.

Greenville, S.C., is one of the few places in the world where you’ll be able to see the 2017 total solar eclipse—when the moon completely blocks out the sun—and you’re invited! Register Now

Students in 7th-12th grades, their parents/guardians and schools, are invited to join us on campus for lots of hands-on science activities and fun, interactive observation. Get a free pair of solar eclipse glasses for viewing the sun safely.

The next total solar eclipse visible in the U.S. won’t be until 2024. Come experience this unforgettable day with us!

Activities Use university telescopes equipped with solar filters to observe the eclipse and take pictures using your smartphone.

Experience a 360-degree sunset, and view the sun’s rarely-seen corona.

Do experiments to monitor air temperature, brightness levels, spectra, etc.

Learn about the scientific, historical and religious significance of eclipses from our science and Bible faculty members.

Get viewing tips and a play-by-play analysis so you don’t miss a thing.

Credit: NASA (Click for full PDF)

Safety tips and additional information

Always follow safe eclipse viewing procedures. BJU assumes no responsibility for any person causing harm to themselves or others by following unsafe eclipse viewing procedures. By using this website and the social media accounts associated with this website you agree to hold harmless BJU for any harm caused by following unsafe eclipse viewing procedures. If you don’t fully and clearly understand how to safely view a solar eclipse, then we highly recommend that you don't attempt to view the solar eclipse on August 21, 2017, or any other solar eclipse. For the definitive source on how to safely view a solar eclipse, see the pages on viewing safety by the American Astronomical Society and NASA. For the definitive source on eclipse local circumstance details, including the precise start time, end time, and duration of totality for your exact location, see NASA's interactive Google eclipse map. Although every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information provided within this website and on the social media accounts associated with this website, BJU assumes no responsibility for any errors or omissions. The information provided is offered "as is" with no warranties whatsoever and does not constitute medical or professional advice. The eclipse viewing safety information provided within this website and on the social media accounts associated with this website is based on the advice provided by NASA and the American Astronomical Society.

Learn more about the eclipse at NationalEclipse.com

