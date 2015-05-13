Sept. 27 — 8 p.m.

Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium

Experience classical music like you never have before. Join us for an evening with The 5 Browns—a critically acclaimed quintet of Julliard-trained siblings—for an unprecedented musical concert attraction. Enjoy complex arrangements of classical greats and lighthearted medleys of childhood favorites alike, all performed by world-class concert pianists. Featured in a nationwide concert on PBS, The 5 Browns are dedicated to showcasing the splendor of classical music for people of all ages and musical backgrounds.