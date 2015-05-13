Dec. 1 — 8 p.m.

Dec. 2 — 2 p.m.

Rodeheaver Auditorium

Adapted for the stage by Charles Jones with musical arrangements by John Bennett, Dickens’ classic tale A Christmas Carol is rich with thrilling ensemble music, alive with color and movement, and is created to tell this great and enduring tale in a manner that people of all ages will enjoy. Presented by Nebraska Theatre Caravan.