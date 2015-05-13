Skip to main content

A Christmas Carol

Dec. 1 — 8 p.m.
Dec. 2 — 2 p.m.

Rodeheaver Auditorium

Adapted for the stage by Charles Jones with musical arrangements by John Bennett, Dickens’ classic tale A Christmas Carol is rich with thrilling ensemble music, alive with color and movement, and is created to tell this great and enduring tale in a manner that people of all ages will enjoy. Presented by Nebraska Theatre Caravan.

Order Tickets
Order by phone at (864) 770–1372 (Mon–Fri, 12–5 p.m.)
Tickets Section Price
Adults Zone A $43
Zone B $38
Zone C $34
Students* All $23
Alumni Assoc. Members Zone A $40
Zone B $35
Zone C $31

* Children 6 years of age and up are welcome to attend.
Regarding physical disability accommodations, please call before ordering tickets.

Seating Chart