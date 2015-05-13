A Christmas Carol
Dec. 1 — 8 p.m.
Dec. 2 — 2 p.m.
Rodeheaver Auditorium
Adapted for the stage by Charles Jones with musical arrangements by John Bennett, Dickens’ classic tale A Christmas Carol is rich with thrilling ensemble music, alive with color and movement, and is created to tell this great and enduring tale in a manner that people of all ages will enjoy. Presented by Nebraska Theatre Caravan.
Order by phone at (864) 770–1372 (Mon–Fri, 12–5 p.m.)
|Tickets
|Section
|Price
|Adults
|Zone A
|$43
|Zone B
|$38
|Zone C
|$34
|Students*
|All
|$23
|Alumni Assoc. Members
|Zone A
|$40
|Zone B
|$35
|Zone C
|$31
* Children 6 years of age and up are welcome to attend.
Regarding physical disability accommodations, please call before ordering tickets.
Seating Chart