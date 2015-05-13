Skip to main content

Denyce Graves

Denyce Graves

Oct. 19 — 8 p.m.

Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium

Recognized worldwide as one of today’s most exciting vocal stars, Denyce Graves continues to gather unparalleled popular and critical acclaim in performances on four continents.

The performance will be webcast live.

Order Tickets
Order by phone at (864) 770–1372 (Mon–Fri, 12–5 p.m.)
Tickets Section Price
Adults Zone A $43
Zone B $38
Zone C $34
Students* All $23
Alumni Assoc. Members Zone A $40
Zone B $35
Zone C $31

* Children 6 years of age and up are welcome to attend.
Regarding physical disability accommodations, please call before ordering tickets.

Seating Chart