Denyce Graves
Oct. 19 — 8 p.m.
Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium
Recognized worldwide as one of today’s most exciting vocal stars, Denyce Graves continues to gather unparalleled popular and critical acclaim in performances on four continents.
The performance will be webcast live.
Order Tickets
Order by phone at (864) 770–1372 (Mon–Fri, 12–5 p.m.)
|Tickets
|Section
|Price
|Adults
|Zone A
|$43
|Zone B
|$38
|Zone C
|$34
|Students*
|All
|$23
|Alumni Assoc. Members
|Zone A
|$40
|Zone B
|$35
|Zone C
|$31
* Children 6 years of age and up are welcome to attend.
Regarding physical disability accommodations, please call before ordering tickets.
