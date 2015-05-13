Nov. 17–18 — 8 p.m. & Nov. 19 — 2 p.m.

Rodeheaver Auditorium

Little Women: The Broadway Musical follows the timeless saga of Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy March as they grow up during the Civil War. With music and lyrics by Jason Howland and Mindi Dickstein, this production has touched audiences of all ages around the world. Join us for this captivating story based on Louisa May Alcott’s own life, and watch as the March sisters—through joy, sorrow, change and hope—charm their way into your heart.

Guest Artists