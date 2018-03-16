Mar. 16–18 — 8 p.m.

Rodeheaver Auditorium

Take in the fascinating tale of the Merchant of Venice, the story of a rich Venetian merchant forced to default on a loan from a vengeful moneylender. Bob Jones III will play Shylock— the central figure considered one of the most intriguing of Shakespeare’s villains—and will explore the play’s themes of money, religion, justice and mercy.

This performance will be webcast on March 18 at 8 p.m.