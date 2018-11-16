Much Ado About Nothing
Nov. 16–18 — 8 p.m.
Rodeheaver Auditorium
Under the direction of Lonnie Polson, the Classic Players present Shakespeare’s brilliantly constructed tale of love interwoven with a merry war of wits between one of drama’s most famous couples, Beatrice and Benedick.
Order Tickets
Order by phone at (864) 770–1372 (Mon–Fri, 12–5 p.m.)
|Tickets
|Section
|Price
|Adults
|Zone A
|$43
|Zone B
|$38
|Zone C
|$34
|Students*
|All
|$23
|Alumni Assoc. Members
|Zone A
|$40
|Zone B
|$35
|Zone C
|$31
* Children 6 years of age and up are welcome to attend.
Regarding physical disability accommodations, please call before ordering tickets.
Seating Chart
SMART Preview Performance for Secondary Students
Nov. 14 — 7 p.m.
This special preview performance is exclusively for secondary students and their sponsors. Doors for general admission will open at 6:40 p.m. Tickets are required and may be purchased at the Programs & Productions box office for $7 for students. Call (864) 770–1372 for information.