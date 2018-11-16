Skip to main content

Much Ado About Nothing

Nov. 16–18 — 8 p.m.

Rodeheaver Auditorium

Under the direction of Lonnie Polson, the Classic Players present Shakespeare’s brilliantly constructed tale of love interwoven with a merry war of wits between one of drama’s most famous couples, Beatrice and Benedick.

Order by phone at (864) 770–1372 (Mon–Fri, 12–5 p.m.)
Tickets Section Price
Adults Zone A $43
Zone B $38
Zone C $34
Students* All $23
Alumni Assoc. Members Zone A $40
Zone B $35
Zone C $31

* Children 6 years of age and up are welcome to attend.
Regarding physical disability accommodations, please call before ordering tickets.

Seating Chart

SMART Preview Performance for Secondary Students

Nov. 14 — 7 p.m.

Play Analysis (SMART Guide)

This special preview performance is exclusively for secondary students and their sponsors. Doors for general admission will open at 6:40 p.m. Tickets are required and may be purchased at the Programs & Productions box office for $7 for students. Call (864) 770–1372 for information.