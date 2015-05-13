Spring Conferences with Ken Ham
Three Conferences—One Overarching Theme
We’re excited to host a week of conferences featuring Ken Ham of Answers in Genesis as our keynote speaker. If you’re able to stay for more than one conference, we’d love to have you.
Each conference is unique, but all are united by an overarching theme—that God and His Word are worthy of our complete trust. There’s something for everyone—and each conference is free!
Genesis and the Gospel: A Creation Education Conference
February 13
Designed especially for precollege students and their families, this conference will give you answers for crucial questions about faith and science.
Genesis and the Gospel Register today for free
The Church and the Battle for Biblical Creation
February 13–14
You’ll be strengthened and equipped for the battle at this conference for believers and spiritual leaders hosted by the Bob Jones University Seminary.
Biblical Creation Register today for free
The God of Hope: Bible Conference 2017
February 14–17
Through uplifting music, challenging messages and practical workshops, you’ll find your heart directed to “The God of Hope”—our true source of lasting hope.
Bible Conference No registration required
Keynote Speaker
Ken Ham is the founder, president and CEO of Answers in Genesis, the Creation Museum and the Ark Encounter. He speaks to tens of thousands of children and adults each year, providing biblical and scientific answers to difficult questions about the Christian faith. Ken holds a bachelor’s degree in applied science (with an emphasis on environmental biology) from the Queensland Institute of Technology in Australia, and a diploma of education from the University of Queensland as well as four honorary doctorates.