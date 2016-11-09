BJU Welcomes 4-Star General for Veterans Day

In commemoration of Veterans Day, General Philip Breedlove, a four-star general in the United States Air Force, will address the student body Thursday, Nov. 10, during chapel.

Breedlove recently retired as the Commander, U.S. European Command, and as 17th Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) of NATO Allied Command Operations. His address is one of several opportunities students have had this semester to hear from experts in public and political spheres.

“I’m pleased our students have the opportunity to hear General Breedlove, a man who has served our country with great distinction,” President Steve Pettit said.

Breedlove’s address is open to the public, and will also be webcast. Chapel begins at 11 a.m. in Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium. Parking is free.