Spring Semester Opening

Opening Services

Our spring semester opens tonight, Jan. 10, with our Opening Exercises at 7 p.m. Mark Kittrell, current president of Pacific Rim Missions International, will lead the services on both Tuesday and Wednesday night. Kittrell, a 1986 graduate, has served in evangelism, church planting and missions for over 30 years.

“It’s a joy to my heart when the students return to campus,” President Steve Pettit said. “We miss them when they’re gone, and we’re excited to see them again and get back into the academic year.”

Join us for our webcast of the opening services tonight and Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Concert, Opera & Drama Series: Wiesenthal

The first Concert, Opera & Drama Series event of the semester will take place Thursday, Jan. 26 and Friday, Jan. 27.

Filled with hope, humanity and humor, Wiesenthal is the riveting true story of Simon Wiesenthal, an ordinary man who did extraordinary things. Nicknamed the “Jewish James Bond,” he devoted his life to bringing more than 1,100 Nazi war criminals to justice.

Intelligent, funny, flawed and noble, Wiesenthal was a universal hero. His unbelievable dedication and tenacity over decades is honored in this play, which gives equal weight to his wisdom and wit during his long, purposeful life.

Get more information and purchase tickets for Wiesenthal.

Upcoming Conferences

Our Spring Conference series is Monday, Feb. 13 through Friday, Feb. 17, featuring Ken Ham of Answers in Genesis as the keynote speaker. In addition to Bible Conference 2017: “The God of Hope,” two other conferences will also be held.

“The Church and the Battle for Biblical Creation,” hosted by the BJU Seminary, is geared toward believers and spiritual leaders concerned with defending the foundational truths of the faith. The Creation Education Conference: “Genesis and the Gospel” is designed to teach homeschool students, families and other students the importance of the historical accuracy of the Genesis account.

Register for any or all of the conferences today for free.