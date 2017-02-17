Experience an exciting evening of music as the BJU choirs and Rivertree Singers present Dan Forrest’s Jubilate Deo! Listen as over 250 voices weave together seven languages and musical styles from across the globe.

Come for Jubilate!, our on-campus performance on March 2, and enjoy other choral works like Lawson’s “Down to the River to Pray” and Rutter’s “Amazing Grace.”

You can also experience Jubilate Deo at Greenville’s Peace Center on March 11 or at Chicago’s Orchestra Hall on April 3. At these performances, you’ll also enjoy works presented by the BJU Symphony Orchestra including Bernstein’s Guitar Concerto with Isaac Greene.

Peace Center

March 11 — 8 p.m. You can also experience the thrill of Jubilate Deo at our very first performance at the Peace Center in beautiful downtown Greenville. You won’t want to miss this celebration of our 90th anniversary and 70th year in Greenville. At this concert, you’ll enjoy exciting instrumental works performed by the BJU Symphony Orchestra (under the direction of Michael W. Moore) and Peabody Conservatory DMA candidate Isaac Greene. In the second half of the performance, the choirs will take the stage and present Jubilate Deo. Highlights Jubilate Deo (Forrest)

Festive Overture (Shostakovich)

Concerto for Guitar and Orchestra (Bernstein)

Firebird Suite excerpts (Stravinsky)

Buy Tickets from the Peace Center

Chicago

April 3

Our third performance will be in Orchestra Hall, the home of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, in downtown Chicago. If you live in the Chicago area, this is your chance to experience Jubilate Deo in concert. You’ll enjoy the same symphonic selections as the Peace Center performance.

Buy Tickets

Jubilate Deo in Chicago is part of our two-day Side-by-Side Midwest Music Festival for students in grades 7–12. If you or your students love music, join us on March 31–April 1. Sing excerpts of Forrest’s Jubilate Deo with our top choral group, schedule private voice and instrumental help sessions, learn about our university music programs and more. There’s limited space—so sign up today!

BJU

March 2 — 8 p.m. Enjoy a variety of old and new choral selections performed by Rivertree Singers, the University choirs and Bob Jones Academy elementary vocal ensemble. After intermission and a special introduction by the composer, experience the full power of the united choirs and orchestra under the direction of Warren Cook as they present Forrest’s Jubilate Deo. Join us in person or watch the live webcast. Highlights Jubilate Deo (Forrest)

Amazing Grace (Rutter)

Kyrie (Victoria)

Ubi Caritas (Mealor)

O Salutaris Hostia (Esenvalds)

More Details and Tickets