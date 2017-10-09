“And the same Christ we worship here and talk about every day so flippantly is the same Christ that people are dying for.”

Since 1987 BJU has set aside a week every year to focus on the spread of the gospel and spiritual needs around the world. This year’s Global Opportunities Week, “Sound the Battle Cry,” challenged the BJU community to rally around the gospel cause—especially in light of brothers and sisters in Christ around the world who face persecution for their faith.

Philip Hunt, a veteran missionary from Africa, brought hard-hitting chapel messages on Monday and Thursday. “Be strong in the grace that it is Jesus! Don’t be ashamed of the Gospel!” he challenged everyone. “You know why we’re tempted to be ashamed of the Gospel? Because we really don’t believe that the Gospel is enough.”

“Listen, the story you’re living is not about you,” he reminded the BJU community. “Satisfaction, true joy, is found in a living relationship with Jesus Christ, and then by living a life that’s abandoned to God and to His purposes.”

On Tuesday and Wednesday, instead of gathering in the FMA for chapel, the BJU community chose from 14 different missions-related workshops. Topics ranged from “Ministry Outside the Box” to witnessing to Muslims, from serving the poor to using your major on the mission field.

There were other events during the week intended to help students think about the experiences of Christians around the world. Lizzie, a senior communications major who attended Underground: Persecuted Church Experience on Tuesday evening, says, “From start to finish, it was an incredible experience.”

As a packed War Memorial Chapel resounded with the hymns “Nearer Still Nearer,” “It Is Well,” and “The Old Rugged Cross,” Lizzie says, “I was singing them for the persecuted church. It was my prayer for them.”

“Everybody around me, as far as I could tell, was feeling the weight of what we were experiencing. I think we realized, this is real. And the same Christ we worship here and talk about every day so flippantly is the same Christ that people are dying for.”

