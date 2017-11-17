Dr. Bob Wood with the Lord

Dr. Bob Wood, executive vice president of Bob Jones University from 1977–2005, went to be with the Lord early this morning following a brief illness.

For nearly 29 years, Dr. Wood had an immeasurable impact on the operation and expansion of BJU and on the spiritual growth of students, faculty and staff who sat under his chapel ministry and experienced his personal discipleship.

Following retirement, he continued to serve the University as executive vice president emeritus until 2014. He also served on the BJU Board of Trustees from 1974 through his home going.

Viewing is Sunday from 4–6 p.m. at Mackey Mortuary. Funeral is Monday at 2 p.m. at Morningside Baptist Church and streamed online.