Whether you’re a professional personal trainer, a seasoned coach or a team manager, you’ve earned practical experience in sports and sport administration.

Your experience working with athletes and clients has given you the desire to expand your reach and use your skills to do more. You want more out of your career, and you’re ready for a program that takes you to the next level.

Our sport administration and coaching program prepares you for leadership in sport and athletic professions. With both research-based instruction and hands-on experience, this program gives you the credentials and confidence you need for the next phase of your career.