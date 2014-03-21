Sport Administration and Coaching
Master of Arts
Our program is completely online.
Overview
Whether you’re a professional personal trainer, a seasoned coach or a team manager, you’ve earned practical experience in sports and sport administration.
Your experience working with athletes and clients has given you the desire to expand your reach and use your skills to do more. You want more out of your career, and you’re ready for a program that takes you to the next level.
Our sport administration and coaching program prepares you for leadership in sport and athletic professions. With both research-based instruction and hands-on experience, this program gives you the credentials and confidence you need for the next phase of your career.
Program
Our program adapts to your timeline and your goals. With tracks in both administration and coaching, you can choose a focus for your degree and unlock future opportunities. All courses are 100% online, so you can adapt earning your degree to your busy schedule.
Four required core courses work together with a long list of electives you can choose, allowing you to customize your degree to match your goals and interests. You’ll be connected to professors who are active professionals in coaching and administration in college athletics.
The 30-hour program helps you develop a philosophy of administration and coaching founded on biblical truth and cultivates Christ-focused service.
Course Highlights
- Sport Leadership & Administration
- Sport Marketing
- Legal Issues in Sport
- Sport Finance
- Foundations for Sport Coaching
- Psychology of Coaching
Costs & Financial Aid
Online courses are $425 per credit hour.
If you register for at least 6 hours of online courses during a semester or summer, you may be eligible for federal financial aid.
Objectives
Each student will:
- Expand and refine their leadership and management skills.
- Develop a biblical philosophy of administration and coaching.
- Apply knowledge of curriculum and instruction in practical sport experiences.