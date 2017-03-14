College Up Close
When we say “college,” what do you think of? Academic lecture halls in impressive brick buildings? Caring faculty, busy classmates and student-led organizations? Shaded sidewalks, study spots and bustling coffee shops? How about cool sports facilities and residence halls?
Experience all these and more during College Up Close. Spend 2 days and 3 nights checking out college life at BJU. Travel here yourself, or catch a ride with other students from your area on the BJU motor coach.
What you will do
- Get a taste of residence hall life
- Tour campus with our student ambassadors
- Visit classes that you’re interested in
- Interact with students and faculty
- Get answers about admission and financial aid
- Chat with admission counselors
- Make new friends
Costs
Attending College Up Close is free!
($25 to ride the motor coach)
If you fly, you may be eligible for a rebate on your cost.
You can book your own flight to Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP), and we’ll pick you up at the airport and take you back. Request a shuttle when you register. You’ll need to arrive at GSP on Wednesday before 9:30 p.m. EST and depart on Saturday.
If you live west of Mississippi, you may be eligible to receive a $200 rebate. Special terms apply. Please call (864) 242–5100, ext. 4213 for more information.
Have any questions?
Email us or call (800) 252–6363.
Upcoming Events
Dates
- Feb. 21–24
- Feb. 28–March 3
- March 7–10
- March 14–17
- March 28–31
Check-in for those not riding the motor coach
Check-in for those wishing to arrive on Wednesday will be at the Welcome Center desk from 7:30 a.m.—10 p.m. Scheduled activities will begin Thursday morning at 8 a.m. with breakfast. You will receive your check-in packet, room assignment (for those staying in the residence halls) and schedule from one of our Student Ambassadors.
Motor Coach Stops
Our comfortable motor coach will pick you up on Wednesday and return on Saturday. Times listed are Eastern unless noted.
South Windsor — Oct. 4–7
Truth Baptist Church
60 Burnham St.
Leave
Wed., Oct. 4 at 5 a.m.
Return
Sat., Oct. 7 at 11 p.m.
Jacksonville — Oct. 18–21
McDonald’s
11310 Beach Blvd. (I-295, Exit 51)
Leave
Wed., Oct. 18 at 1:30 p.m.
Return
Sat., Oct. 21 at 1 p.m.
Orlando (Sanford) — Oct. 18–21
Seminole Towne Center
200 Towne Center Circle (I-4 Exit 101, near food court/Sears entrance)
Leave
Wed., Oct. 18 at 11 a.m.
Return
Sat., Oct. 21 at 4 p.m.
Riverview — Oct. 18–21
Providence Baptist Church
5416 Providence Rd.
Leave
Wed., Oct. 18 at 9 a.m.
Return
Sat., Oct. 21 at 5:30 p.m.
Savannah (Hardeeville, SC) — Oct. 18–21
Leave
Wed., Oct. 18 at 4 p.m.
I-95 Northbound South Carolina Welcome Center
4968 Jasper Hwy, Hardeeville, SC
Return
Sat., Oct. 21 at 10:30 a.m.
I-95 Southbound Georgia Welcome Center
I-95, Port Wentworth
Champaign — Feb. 21–24
McDonald’s
1812 North Neil St. (I-74, Exit 182)
Leave
Wed., Feb. 21 at 8:15 a.m. CST
Return
Sat., Feb. 24 at 5 p.m. CST
Downers Grove — Feb. 21–24
Marquette Manor Baptist Church
333 75th St.
Leave
Wed., Feb. 21 at 6 a.m. CST
Return
Sat., Feb. 24 at 8:45 p.m. CST
Indianapolis — Feb. 28–March 3
Burge Terrace Baptist Church
9345 Brookville Rd.
Leave
Wed., Feb. 28 at 6:30 a.m.
Return
Sat., March 3 at 9:30 p.m.
Florence — Feb. 21–24
Florence Mall Food Court
2028 Florence Mall
Leave
Wed., Feb. 21 at 2 p.m.
Return
Sat., Feb 24 at 2 p.m.
Hagerstown — Oct. 4–7
Panera Bread
17772 Garland Groh Blvd. (I-81, Exit 6B)
Leave
Wed., Oct. 4 at 12:30 p.m.
Return
Sat., Oct. 7 at 3 p.m.
Davison — March 14–17
Faith Baptist Church
7306 East Atherton Rd.
Leave
Wed., March 14 at 6:30 a.m.
Return
Sat., March 17 at 9 p.m.
Ypsilanti — March 14–17
McDonald’s
5550 W Michigan Avenue (US23, Exit 34)
Leave
Wed., March 14 at 8 a.m.
Return
Sat., March 17 at 8 p.m.
Parsippany — Oct. 4–7
Troy Hills Shopping Center (McDonald’s)
1155 US-46 E (I-80, Exit 45)
Leave
Wed., Oct. 4, at 8 a.m.
Return
Sat., Oct. 7, at 6:30 p.m.
Byesville — Feb. 28–March 3
I-77 Rest Area
To BJU: Southbound Rest Area near mile marker 36
To Byesville: Northbound Rest Area near mile marker 39
Leave
Wed., Feb. 28 at 11:10 a.m.
Return
Sat., March 3 at 4:45 p.m.
Columbus — Feb. 28–March 3
Perkins Family Restaurant
1451 Hilliard Rome Rd. (I-70, Exit 91)
Leave
Wed., Feb. 28 at 9 a.m.
Return
Sat., March 3 at 6 p.m.
Carlisle — March 7–10
Walmart Supercenter Carlisle Commons
60 Noble Blvd. (I-81, Exit 47 northbd/Exit 47B southbd)
Leave
Wed., March 7 at 9 a.m.
Return
Sat., March 10 at 6 p.m.
West Chester — March 7–10
Bible Baptist Church/West Chester Christian School
1237 Paoli Pike (Lower Lot on the corner of Paoli Pike and Airport Road)
Leave
Wed., March 7 at 7 a.m.
Return
Sat., March 10 at 8 p.m.
Columbia — Oct. 18–21
Columbiana Centre Mall
100 Columbia Circle
Dillard’s far corner parking lot
Leave
Wed., Oct. 18 at 7:30 a.m.
Return
Sat., Oct. 21 at 8 a.m.
Knoxville — Feb. 21–24
McDonald’s
7402 Strawberry Plains Pike (I-40, Exit 398)
Leave
Wed., Feb. 21 at 7 p.m.
Return
Sat., Feb. 24 at 8:45 a.m.
Beckley — Feb. 28–March 3
Beckley Travel Plaza
500 Vankirk Dr. (I-77, Exit 45)
Leave
Wed., Feb. 28 at 2:30 p.m.
Return
Sat., March 3 at 12:30 p.m.
Meals
Thursday morning breakfast will be provided in the Welcome Center lobby. All other meals will be provided in our dining common. The breakfast and dining common meals on Thursday and Friday are included with your registration.
Free snacks and drinks will be available on the motor coach.
Any food concerns (allergies, diet restrictions, etc.) may be directed to our Dining Common Manager.
What to Bring
For staying in the residence halls, bring bedding (twin bed), plus a towel and any toiletries you’ll want. While dressing casually is totally fine, you’ll mostly see business casual on campus during the day. You will want some casual clothes (T-shirts/pants/jeans) for evening activities. And you’ll want to make sure you have comfortable shoes for your campus tour. You may want to bring extra spending money for snacks or shopping.
Parents are welcome too!
We’d love to have your parents experience College Up Close too. They can attend events and classes right along with you plus go to a special Parents’ Q&A session.
If they need accommodations, let us know. Our Campus View Apartment rooms are first come, first serve. Check out other accommodation options for discounted rates at these Greenville hotels.
Cost is $25 to ride the motor coach or free if you are providing your own transportation.