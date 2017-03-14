When we say “college,” what do you think of? Academic lecture halls in impressive brick buildings? Caring faculty, busy classmates and student-led organizations? Shaded sidewalks, study spots and bustling coffee shops? How about cool sports facilities and residence halls?

Experience all these and more during College Up Close. Spend 2 days and 3 nights checking out college life at BJU. Travel here yourself, or catch a ride with other students from your area on the BJU motor coach.

What you will do Get a taste of residence hall life

Tour campus with our student ambassadors

Visit classes that you’re interested in

Interact with students and faculty

Get answers about admission and financial aid

Chat with admission counselors

Make new friends Sample Schedule Costs Attending College Up Close is free! ($25 to ride the motor coach) If you fly, you may be eligible for a rebate on your cost. Flight Rebate You can book your own flight to Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP), and we’ll pick you up at the airport and take you back. Request a shuttle when you register. You’ll need to arrive at GSP on Wednesday before 9:30 p.m. EST and depart on Saturday. If you live west of Mississippi, you may be eligible to receive a $200 rebate. Special terms apply. Please call (864) 242–5100, ext. 4213 for more information.

Register for College Up Close



Have any questions?

Email us or call (800) 252–6363.

Upcoming Events

Dates

Feb. 21–24

Feb. 28–March 3

March 7–10 March 14–17

March 28–31

If you ride the motor coach, you’ll leave on Wednesday and return Saturday.

Check-in for those not riding the motor coach

Check-in for those wishing to arrive on Wednesday will be at the Welcome Center desk from 7:30 a.m.—10 p.m. Scheduled activities will begin Thursday morning at 8 a.m. with breakfast. You will receive your check-in packet, room assignment (for those staying in the residence halls) and schedule from one of our Student Ambassadors.

Motor Coach Stops

Our comfortable motor coach will pick you up on Wednesday and return on Saturday. Times listed are Eastern unless noted.

South Windsor — Oct. 4–7 Truth Baptist Church

60 Burnham St.

Leave

Wed., Oct. 4 at 5 a.m.

Return

Sat., Oct. 7 at 11 p.m. Jacksonville — Oct. 18–21 McDonald’s

11310 Beach Blvd. (I-295, Exit 51)

Leave

Wed., Oct. 18 at 1:30 p.m.

Return

Sat., Oct. 21 at 1 p.m. Orlando (Sanford) — Oct. 18–21 Seminole Towne Center

200 Towne Center Circle (I-4 Exit 101, near food court/Sears entrance)

Leave

Wed., Oct. 18 at 11 a.m.

Return

Sat., Oct. 21 at 4 p.m. Riverview — Oct. 18–21 Providence Baptist Church

5416 Providence Rd.

Leave

Wed., Oct. 18 at 9 a.m.

Return

Sat., Oct. 21 at 5:30 p.m. Savannah (Hardeeville, SC) — Oct. 18–21 Leave

Wed., Oct. 18 at 4 p.m.

I-95 Northbound South Carolina Welcome Center

4968 Jasper Hwy, Hardeeville, SC

Return

Sat., Oct. 21 at 10:30 a.m.

I-95 Southbound Georgia Welcome Center

I-95, Port Wentworth Illinois Champaign — Feb. 21–24 McDonald’s

1812 North Neil St. (I-74, Exit 182)

Leave

Wed., Feb. 21 at 8:15 a.m. CST

Return

Sat., Feb. 24 at 5 p.m. CST Downers Grove — Feb. 21–24 Marquette Manor Baptist Church

333 75th St.

Leave

Wed., Feb. 21 at 6 a.m. CST

Return

Sat., Feb. 24 at 8:45 p.m. CST Indiana Indianapolis — Feb. 28–March 3 Burge Terrace Baptist Church

9345 Brookville Rd.

Leave

Wed., Feb. 28 at 6:30 a.m.

Return

Sat., March 3 at 9:30 p.m. Kentucky Florence — Feb. 21–24 Florence Mall Food Court

2028 Florence Mall

Leave

Wed., Feb. 21 at 2 p.m.

Return

Sat., Feb 24 at 2 p.m. Hagerstown — Oct. 4–7 Panera Bread

17772 Garland Groh Blvd. (I-81, Exit 6B)

Leave

Wed., Oct. 4 at 12:30 p.m.

Return

Sat., Oct. 7 at 3 p.m. Michigan Davison — March 14–17 Faith Baptist Church

7306 East Atherton Rd.

Leave

Wed., March 14 at 6:30 a.m.

Return

Sat., March 17 at 9 p.m. Ypsilanti — March 14–17 McDonald’s

5550 W Michigan Avenue (US23, Exit 34)

Leave

Wed., March 14 at 8 a.m.

Return

Sat., March 17 at 8 p.m. Parsippany — Oct. 4–7 Troy Hills Shopping Center (McDonald’s)

1155 US-46 E (I-80, Exit 45)

Leave

Wed., Oct. 4, at 8 a.m.

Return

Sat., Oct. 7, at 6:30 p.m. Ohio Byesville — Feb. 28–March 3 I-77 Rest Area

To BJU: Southbound Rest Area near mile marker 36

To Byesville: Northbound Rest Area near mile marker 39

Leave

Wed., Feb. 28 at 11:10 a.m.

Return

Sat., March 3 at 4:45 p.m. Columbus — Feb. 28–March 3 Perkins Family Restaurant

1451 Hilliard Rome Rd. (I-70, Exit 91)

Leave

Wed., Feb. 28 at 9 a.m.

Return

Sat., March 3 at 6 p.m. Pennsylvania Carlisle — March 7–10 Walmart Supercenter Carlisle Commons

60 Noble Blvd. (I-81, Exit 47 northbd/Exit 47B southbd)

Leave

Wed., March 7 at 9 a.m.

Return

Sat., March 10 at 6 p.m. West Chester — March 7–10 Bible Baptist Church/West Chester Christian School

1237 Paoli Pike (Lower Lot on the corner of Paoli Pike and Airport Road)

Leave

Wed., March 7 at 7 a.m.

Return

Sat., March 10 at 8 p.m. Columbia — Oct. 18–21 Columbiana Centre Mall

100 Columbia Circle

Dillard’s far corner parking lot

Leave

Wed., Oct. 18 at 7:30 a.m.

Return

Sat., Oct. 21 at 8 a.m. Tennessee Knoxville — Feb. 21–24 McDonald’s

7402 Strawberry Plains Pike (I-40, Exit 398)

Leave

Wed., Feb. 21 at 7 p.m.

Return

Sat., Feb. 24 at 8:45 a.m. West Virginia Beckley — Feb. 28–March 3 Beckley Travel Plaza

500 Vankirk Dr. (I-77, Exit 45)

Leave

Wed., Feb. 28 at 2:30 p.m.

Return

Sat., March 3 at 12:30 p.m.

Meals

Thursday morning breakfast will be provided in the Welcome Center lobby. All other meals will be provided in our dining common. The breakfast and dining common meals on Thursday and Friday are included with your registration.

Free snacks and drinks will be available on the motor coach.

Any food concerns (allergies, diet restrictions, etc.) may be directed to our Dining Common Manager.

What to Bring

For staying in the residence halls, bring bedding (twin bed), plus a towel and any toiletries you’ll want. While dressing casually is totally fine, you’ll mostly see business casual on campus during the day. You will want some casual clothes (T-shirts/pants/jeans) for evening activities. And you’ll want to make sure you have comfortable shoes for your campus tour. You may want to bring extra spending money for snacks or shopping.

Parents are welcome too!

We’d love to have your parents experience College Up Close too. They can attend events and classes right along with you plus go to a special Parents’ Q&A session.

If they need accommodations, let us know. Our Campus View Apartment rooms are first come, first serve. Check out other accommodation options for discounted rates at these Greenville hotels.

Cost is $25 to ride the motor coach or free if you are providing your own transportation.