Coronavirus Updates

BJU is actively monitoring the expansion of COVID-19. We have a pandemic plan in place and are ready to respond appropriately should the virus or another significant illness occur in Greenville or on campus.

President Pettit will give an update on the university’s planning on Thursday at 11 a.m.

Has anyone at BJU acquired COVID-19?

No. There are no students, faculty or staff who have acquired COVID-19 or are suspect.

What do we know about Coronavirus (COVID-19)?

The situation with COVID-19 is rapidly changing. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has the most up-to-date information. Bob Jones University is working closely with government agencies, including the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, and the university president has assembled a task force to work through the issue and provide recommendations for a thorough response with the primary directive of completing this academic semester.

How serious is COVID-19?

COVID-19 is a new strain of the virus that causes the common cold. It has spread quickly around the globe in the last three months. Some experience a mild case; in others the disease is severe and has resulted in several thousand deaths. COVID-19 is a serious international health concern and each person in the university community should take preventive measures.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to that of the flu and include cough, fever, lower respiratory infection, shortness of breath, sore throat and potentially diarrhea.

What things can I do to guard against acquiring COVID-19?

Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or sleeve, not hands.

Clean frequently touched surfaces.

Do not attend classes or campus activities if you feel sick. Call the appropriate BJU medical services hotline and follow their instructions.

Currently, the CDC is not recommending people wear masks to prevent acquiring the disease.

What should I do if I experience one or more of these symptoms?

If you experience some of these symptoms or feel ill, do not attend class, meals in the dining common, events or group gatherings. Students should immediately call the Student Medical Advice Line and employees on the university medical plan should call the BJU Health Hotline. Seek the advice of the hotline medical staff. Ask them if you should be seen by medical personnel. If the answer is “yes” call the walk-in services across the street from front campus for an appointment.

Has BJU made any changes to its academic schedule as a result of COVID-19?

Currently, BJU’s academic schedule remains unchanged. BJU continues to put in place contingency plans should a change in the academic schedule become necessary. BJU’s primary goal is to enable students to complete the academic semester.

Has BJU changed plans for Spring Break?

Spring break is still on schedule for March 21–29.

If I travel during spring break to another country or to an area of the U.S. where coronavirus is present, do I need to be aware of special concerns?

Students, faculty and staff need to be aware that if they return from a CDC-designated country of concern or areas of the U.S. where there is a concentration of coronavirus, they may need to self-quarantine for 14 days. That means they need to isolate themselves completely from other people. Currently the CDC countries of concern are China, South Korea, Italy, Iran, Japan and Hong Kong. Areas currently of concern in the U.S. are Washington, California and New York City. Travel advisory information is available on the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) website.

