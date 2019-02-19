Feb. 19 — 8 p.m.

Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium

Composed of some of the finest singers in the United States, the American Spiritual Ensemble’s mission is to keep the American Negro spiritual alive. Since its inception by Dr. Everett McCorvey in 1995, the ensemble has thrilled audiences around the world with their dynamic repertoire. Ensemble members are accomplished soloists who have sung in theatres and opera houses worldwide.