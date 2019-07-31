Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium

The Krasnoyarsk National Dance Company of Siberia combines the beauty of dance with the unique culture, costume and music of the peoples of Siberia. It is an evening like no other!

Order by phone at (864) 770–1372 (Mon–Fri, 12–5 p.m.) Please call regarding physical disability accommodations.