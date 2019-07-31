Skip to main content

National Dance Company of Siberia

Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium

The Krasnoyarsk National Dance Company of Siberia combines the beauty of dance with the unique culture, costume and music of the peoples of Siberia. It is an evening like no other!


Order by phone at (864) 770–1372 (Mon–Fri, 12–5 p.m.) Please call regarding physical disability accommodations.

Tickets Section Price
Adults Zone A $46.49
Zone B $41.38
Zone C $37.29
Students * All Zones $18.90
Alumni Assoc. Members Zone A $43.42
Zone B $38.31
Zone C $34.23

* Children 6 years of age and up are welcome to attend.

Seating Chart

Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium Seating Chart