National Dance Company of Siberia
Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m.
Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium
The Krasnoyarsk National Dance Company of Siberia combines the beauty of dance with the unique culture, costume and music of the peoples of Siberia. It is an evening like no other!
Order by phone at (864) 770–1372 (Mon–Fri, 12–5 p.m.) Please call regarding physical disability accommodations.
|Tickets
|Section
|Price
|Adults
|Zone A
|$46.49
|Zone B
|$41.38
|Zone C
|$37.29
|Students *
|All Zones
|$18.90
|Alumni Assoc. Members
|Zone A
|$43.42
|Zone B
|$38.31
|Zone C
|$34.23
* Children 6 years of age and up are welcome to attend.
Seating Chart