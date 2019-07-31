Great Expectations
Oct. 31–Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m.
Rodeheaver Auditorium
The Bob Jones University Classic Players present this adaptation of Charles Dickens’ Victorian novel Great Expectations, the rags-to-riches story of an orphan boy who inherits a mysterious fortune.
SMART Preview Performance, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m.
This special preview performance is open to secondary students and their sponsors. Doors for general admission will open at 9:40 a.m. Tickets may be obtained by calling the Programs & Productions Box Office at (864) 770-1372.
View the interactive SMART Guide for insight into the play.
Order by phone at (864) 770–1372 (Mon–Fri, 12–5 p.m.) Please call regarding physical disability accommodations.
|Tickets
|Section
|Price
|Adults
|Zone A
|$46.49
|Zone B
|$41.38
|Zone C
|$37.29
|Students *
|All Zones
|$18.90
|Alumni Assoc. Members
|Zone A
|$43.42
|Zone B
|$38.31
|Zone C
|$34.23
|SMART Preview (Oct. 29)
|All Zones
|$8
* Children 6 years of age and up are welcome to attend.
Seating Chart