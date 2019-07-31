Oct. 31–Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Rodeheaver Auditorium

The Bob Jones University Classic Players present this adaptation of Charles Dickens’ Victorian novel Great Expectations, the rags-to-riches story of an orphan boy who inherits a mysterious fortune.

SMART Preview Performance, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m.

This special preview performance is open to secondary students and their sponsors. Doors for general admission will open at 9:40 a.m. Tickets may be obtained by calling the Programs & Productions Box Office at (864) 770-1372.

View the interactive SMART Guide for insight into the play.

Order by phone at (864) 770–1372 (Mon–Fri, 12–5 p.m.) Please call regarding physical disability accommodations.