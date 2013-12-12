Join the University’s Symphony Orchestra and choirs as we celebrate the Christmas season with Handel’s Messiah. “Hallelujah; for the Lord God omnipotent reigneth. The kingdom of this world is become the kingdom of our Lord, and of His Christ; and He shall reign for ever and ever, King of Kings and Lord of Lords.”

Warren Cook directs with soloists Laura Brundage, Marianne Freeman, Jason Rush and David Parker.

Watch the live webcast on Friday, Dec. 13.

Program (PDF)