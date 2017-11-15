King Lear
Nov. 15–17 — 8 p.m.
Rodeheaver Auditorium
In the ancient kingdom of Britain, family, politics, and lies collide in one of Shakespeare’s greatest plays. The Tragedy of King Lear chronicles King Lear’s decision to divide his kingdom among his three daughters and the disaster that follows.
SMART Preview Performance for Secondary Students
Nov. 13 — 10 a.m.
This special preview performance is exclusively for secondary students and their sponsors. Doors for general admission will open at 9:40 a.m. Tickets are required and may be purchased at the Programs & Productions box office for $7 for students. Call (864) 546-4535 (M–F, Noon–5 p.m.) for SMART tickets.
Preview What’s in Store
Read the SMART Guide (PDF) for insight into the play.
Order by phone at (864) 770–1372 (Mon–Fri, 12–5 p.m.)
Please call regarding physical disability accommodations.
|Tickets
|Section
|Price
|Adults
|Zone A
|$45
|Zone B
|$40
|Zone C
|$36
|Students *
|All Zones
|$25
|Alumni Assoc. Members
|Zone A
|$42
|Zone B
|$37
|Zone C
|$33
|SMART Preview (Nov. 13)
|All Zones
|$7
* Children 6 years of age and up are welcome to attend.
