King Lear

Nov. 15–17 — 8 p.m.

Rodeheaver Auditorium

In the ancient kingdom of Britain, family, politics, and lies collide in one of Shakespeare’s greatest plays. The Tragedy of King Lear chronicles King Lear’s decision to divide his kingdom among his three daughters and the disaster that follows.

SMART Preview Performance for Secondary Students

Nov. 13 — 10 a.m.

This special preview performance is exclusively for secondary students and their sponsors. Doors for general admission will open at 9:40 a.m. Tickets are required and may be purchased at the Programs & Productions box office for $7 for students. Call (864) 546-4535 (M–F, Noon–5 p.m.) for SMART tickets.

Preview What’s in Store
Read the SMART Guide (PDF) for insight into the play.

Buy Tickets
Order by phone at (864) 770–1372 (Mon–Fri, 12–5 p.m.)
Please call regarding physical disability accommodations.

Tickets Section Price
Adults Zone A $45
Zone B $40
Zone C $36
Students * All Zones $25
Alumni Assoc. Members Zone A $42
Zone B $37
Zone C $33
SMART Preview (Nov. 13) All Zones $7

* Children 6 years of age and up are welcome to attend.

Seating Chart

Rodeheaver Auditorium Seating Chart