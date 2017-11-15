Nov. 15–17 — 8 p.m.

Rodeheaver Auditorium

In the ancient kingdom of Britain, family, politics, and lies collide in one of Shakespeare’s greatest plays. The Tragedy of King Lear chronicles King Lear’s decision to divide his kingdom among his three daughters and the disaster that follows.

SMART Preview Performance for Secondary Students

Nov. 13 — 10 a.m.

This special preview performance is exclusively for secondary students and their sponsors. Doors for general admission will open at 9:40 a.m. Tickets are required and may be purchased at the Programs & Productions box office for $7 for students. Call (864) 546-4535 (M–F, Noon–5 p.m.) for SMART tickets.

Preview What’s in Store

Read the SMART Guide (PDF) for insight into the play.