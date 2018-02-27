Skip to main content

Lucia di Lammermoor

Feb. 27 — 8 p.m.
March 1 & 3 — 8 p.m.

Rodeheaver Auditorium

The University Opera Association presents Donizetti’s tale of love, betrayal, and madness—one of opera’s most melodic scores—with guest artists Sarah Coburn, Yi Li, Mark Walters and Kevin Thompson.

SMART Guide/Opera Analysis

Guest Artists

Sarah Coburn
Yi Li
Mark Walters
Kevin Thompson
Order Tickets
Order by phone at (864) 770–1372 (Mon–Fri, 12–5 p.m.)
Tickets Section Price
Adults Zone A $43
Zone B $38
Zone C $34
Students* All $23
Alumni Assoc. Members Zone A $40
Zone B $35
Zone C $31

* Children 6 years of age and up are welcome to attend.
Regarding physical disability accommodations, please call before ordering tickets.

Seating Chart