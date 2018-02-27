Lucia di Lammermoor
Feb. 27 — 8 p.m.
March 1 & 3 — 8 p.m.
Rodeheaver Auditorium
The University Opera Association presents Donizetti’s tale of love, betrayal, and madness—one of opera’s most melodic scores—with guest artists Sarah Coburn, Yi Li, Mark Walters and Kevin Thompson.
Guest Artists
Sarah Coburn
Yi Li
Mark Walters
Kevin Thompson
|Tickets
|Section
|Price
|Adults
|Zone A
|$43
|Zone B
|$38
|Zone C
|$34
|Students*
|All
|$23
|Alumni Assoc. Members
|Zone A
|$40
|Zone B
|$35
|Zone C
|$31
* Children 6 years of age and up are welcome to attend.
Regarding physical disability accommodations, please call before ordering tickets.
Seating Chart