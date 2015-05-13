Piano Battle
Feb. 8 — 8 p.m.
Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium
The brainchild of internationally accomplished pianists Andreas Kern and Paul Cibis, the Piano Battle sees the duo go head-to-head on stage, charming and enchanting the audience with a variety of classical pieces. The two artists, with distinctly different performance styles, take turns to perform pieces by composers such as Chopin, Liszt and Debussy. They will even improvise based on the tunes you request.
Order Tickets
Order by phone at (864) 770–1372 (Mon–Fri, 12–5 p.m.)
|Tickets
|Section
|Price
|Adults
|Zone A
|$43
|Zone B
|$38
|Zone C
|$34
|Students*
|All
|$23
|Alumni Assoc. Members
|Zone A
|$40
|Zone B
|$35
|Zone C
|$31
* Children 6 years of age and up are welcome to attend.
Regarding physical disability accommodations, please call before ordering tickets.
Seating Chart