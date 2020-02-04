Pirates of Penzance

Feb. 4 & 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Rodeheaver Auditorium

This New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players production is your chance to get carried away by Pirates. Join the band of swashbuckling buccaneers, bumbling British, frolicsome Victorian maidens, and the delightfully dotty “model of a modern Major-General” for a romp over the rocky coast of Cornwall. This exuberant musical theater masterpiece, directed and conducted by Albert Bergeret is performed in its original format. The rich sounds of full orchestra, chorus, and legitimate vocal soloists resonate with classic elegance and power while the company’s vibrancy, energy and sense of humor keep the show alive and exciting.

Order by phone at (864) 770–1372 (Mon–Fri, 12–5 p.m.) Please call regarding physical disability accommodations.