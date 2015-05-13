Panosian and the Providence of His Story

Dr. Ed Panosian, beloved history professor at BJU for over five decades, and singer/songwriter Mariam Matossian together share an unforgettably heart-warming story of perseverance in persecution, divine protection, and the fragile but flourishing culture of a people preserved.

Mariam Matossian will be accompanied by a small band of musicians playing Armenian folk instruments as well as the BJU Symphony Orchestra for portions of the concert. Woven between the musical selections will be video elements and storytelling.