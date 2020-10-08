What Makes It Great with Rob Kapilow

In the uncharted territory of 2020, artists and presenters are rising to the challenge, meeting the painful but necessary restrictions of social distance with creativity, eloquence, and artistic passion.

Rob Kapilow, whose communicative gifts are so keen and whose musical language is so fluent, has partnered with the wonderful team at the Kaufman Music Center, to share the captivating insight of the What Makes it Great?® programs with audiences not just in New York, but around the country.