What Makes It Great with Rob Kapilow
Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m. EDT
In the uncharted territory of 2020, artists and presenters are rising to the challenge, meeting the painful but necessary restrictions of social distance with creativity, eloquence, and artistic passion.
Rob Kapilow, whose communicative gifts are so keen and whose musical language is so fluent, has partnered with the wonderful team at the Kaufman Music Center, to share the captivating insight of the What Makes it Great?® programs with audiences not just in New York, but around the country.
Beethoven, the Pandemic & the Power of Connection
In October of 1802, Beethoven wrote a deeply personal and impassioned note to his brothers known as the Heiligenstadt Testament. In words that sound like they could have been written today, he describes how his growing deafness forced him to “isolate myself, to live in loneliness… Like an exile… Separate from the world.” This sense of isolation led him to write some of the most remarkable music with the aim to create connection.
Though the pandemic has removed much of the celebration surrounding Beethoven’s 250th birthday year, looking at his revolutionary music through the lens of our current moment offers us new ways of hearing these canonical masterpieces, and a thought-provoking perspective on our own need for connection.