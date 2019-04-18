Living Gallery: Somewhere Forever

April 18–19 — 4:30 & 7:30 p.m.

April 20 — 2, 4:30, 7:30 p.m.

Rodeheaver Auditorium

A boldly unique, dramatic presentation of sacred masterworks of art depicting Christ’s ministry and passion. See these great paintings come alive on the Rodeheaver stage as choirs, instrumentalists and costumed actors re-create scenes from our Lord’s ministry on earth.

For more information visit, livinggallery.bju.edu.