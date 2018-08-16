Jubilant Sykes and Christopher Parkening
Sept. 18 — 8 p.m.
Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium
Join us for a unique musical treat for the whole family. Christopher Parkening’s classical guitar virtuosity melds beautifully with the baritone of Jubilant Sykes. Two consummate artists with a history of wonderful collaborations, Parkening and Sykes create an evening of exquisite music.
Season Tickets
Individual Tickets
Order by phone at (864) 770–1372 (Mon–Fri, 12–5 p.m.)
Please call regarding physical disability accommodations.
Individual Tickets
Order by phone at (864) 770–1372 (Mon–Fri, 12–5 p.m.)
Please call regarding physical disability accommodations.
|Tickets
|Section
|Price
|Adults
|Zone A
|$45
|Zone B
|$40
|Zone C
|$36
|Students *
|All Zones
|$25
|Alumni Assoc. Members
|Zone A
|$42
|Zone B
|$37
|Zone C
|$33
* Children 6 years of age and up are welcome to attend.
Seating Chart