Symphonic Hollywood: Featuring the Music of John Williams

Oct. 25 — 8 p.m.

Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium

For over a century, film music has been an important component in storytelling and how we connect emotionally to those stories. From classical composers to classic scores by modern composers, film scores can move us from feelings of triumph to sadness to joy and everything in between.

Arguably, no one has impacted the genre more than John Williams. His scores are some of most recognizable and loved today. You’re invited to join the BJU Symphony Orchestra for a night of thrilling music including works by Williams.

Joining the orchestra are two guests artists—renowned horn soloist James Thatcher and Grammy Award winning conductor Richard Kaufman. This is a concert that you won’t want to miss.