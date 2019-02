March 14–16 — 8 p.m.

Rodeheaver Auditorium

Experience an unforgettable night at the theatre with Titanic: The Musical. The story of that fateful night comes alive like never before. The moving stories of the passengers and crew of the legendary ship will carry you on an emotional journey through love, ambition, hope and loss. Titanic, with its sweeping and fantastic score, weaves a story that is timeless yet also fresh and new. Don’t miss this fantastic performance of Titanic: The Musical.

Winner of 5 Tony Awards including Best Musical and Best Score

SMART Preview Performance for Secondary Students

March 12 — 7 p.m.

This special preview performance is exclusively for secondary students and their sponsors. Doors for general admission will open at 6:40 p.m. Tickets are required and may be purchased at the Programs & Productions box office for $7 for students. Call (864) 546-4535 (M–F, Noon–5 p.m.) for SMART tickets.

Order by phone at (864) 770–1372 (Mon–Fri, 12–5 p.m.)

Please call regarding physical disability accommodations.

Tickets Section Price Adults Zone A $45 Zone B $40 Zone C $36 Students * All Zones $25 Alumni Assoc. Members Zone A $42 Zone B $37 Zone C $33 SMART Preview (March 12) All Zones $7 * Children 6 years of age and up are welcome to attend. Seating Chart

Guest Artists



Patrick Dunn

Brandon Hendrickson

Cabiria Jacobsen