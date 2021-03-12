Streaming March 12 — 7:30 p.m. EST

Cost: $14.99 (48-hr viewing window starting March 12 at 7:30 p.m. EST)

Based on one of the most famous novels of all time, comes the Broadway musical A Tale of Two Cities. In the shadow of the French Revolution, the classic story of love, justice, family and sacrifice comes to life on stage in dramatic fashion.

With music and lyrics by Jill Santoriello, this production features guest artists and BJU students and staff under the direction of Darren Lawson.

A limited number of in-person guest tickets are available. For availablity and details, contact the Box Office directly, (864) 770-1372.

Guest Artists



Glenn Seven Allen (Sydney Carton)

Patrick Dunn (John Barsad)

Christopher Johnstone (Charles Darnay)



Laura McCulloch (Madame Therese Defarge)

Tony Mowatt (Dr. Alexandre Manette)

Olivia Vadnais (Lucie Manette)

A Tale Of Two Cities The Musical is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals.