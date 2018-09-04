A Very Merry Christmas!

Dec. 6 — 8 p.m.

Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium

Join the BJU Symphony Orchestra and Choirs for a celebration of the Christmas season. Enjoy classic Christmas carols and songs including arrangements by John Rutter, David Rasbach and Dan Forrest. The orchestra and choirs, under the direction of Michael Moore, will be joined on selections by the Rushingbrook Children’s Choir and BJUgrass.

Don’t miss this delightful concert that is sure to warm your heart and soul. The concert will also be streamed live.