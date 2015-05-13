Pizza with the President
Teens
Grades 8–12
& your parents
Cost
Free
Are you a high school student interested in finding out whether BJU is the place for you?
You’re invited to join President Steve Pettit for a fun night of pizza, door prizes, a gameshow and more. It’s totally free—and you can bring your parents along too. It’s a great way to talk to BJU faculty and current students and find out more about life at BJU.
Plus, you’ll have an opportunity to win a $1,000 scholarship to BJU!
Locations
Indianapolis, Ind.
Colonial Hills Baptist Church
8140 Union Chapel Rd.
Monday, Sept. 24 (7 p.m.)
Raleigh, N.C.
Friendship Christian School
5510 Falls of Neuse Rd.
Monday, Oct. 8 (6:30 p.m.)
Plantation, Fla.
Plantation Baptist Church
11700 NW 28th Ct.
Monday, Oct. 15 (7 p.m.)
West Chester, Pa.
Bible Baptist Church
1237 Paoli Pike
Monday, Oct. 22 (7 p.m.)
For more information, email Executive Events or call (864) 242-5100, ext. 1151.