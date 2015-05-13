Spring Conferences
STAND Conference
February 12
Designed especially for precollege students and their families, this conference will encourage you to grow in your character and walk with God—even in the workplace.
STAND Conference
CoRE Conference
February 12–13
At this conference you’ll see how God’s Word is the foundation for biblical counseling, psychology, and mental illness. Organized for believers and spiritual leaders, and hosted by the BJU Seminary.
CoRE Conference
Bible Conference
February 13–16
Through uplifting music, challenging messages and practical workshops, you’ll find your heart confronted and comforted with the character of God, who alone makes the dead alive in Christ.
Bible Conference