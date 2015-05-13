Korean Children’s Choir Concert

Dazzling costumes, traditional dances, beautiful music! Dr. Billy Kim’s Korean Children’s Choir presents folk songs and sacred selections in a concert designed to delight. Their vibrant voices and choral skill create an inspiring performance you won’t want to miss.

The choir, whose members range from age 6 to 13, has toured the United States many times and held concerts at numerous churches, schools and concert halls including Carnegie Hall.

Dr. Billy (Jang Hwan) Kim has preached the Gospel of Jesus Christ all over the world. A graduate of Bob Jones Academy and BJU, he and his wife have served in Korea through church and radio ministry for over 50 years.