ROTC Available for BJU Students

Beginning this fall, BJU students will have the opportunity to apply for enrollment in Air Force or Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC).

Air Force ROTC BJU has a crosstown partnership agreement with Air Force ROTC Detachment 770 hosted by Clemson University, making that ROTC program available to qualified BJU students. BJU joins Southern Wesleyan University, Tri-County Technical College and Anderson University, becoming the fourth crosstown partner in Clemson’s program. Air Force ROTC (Application available June 1.)

Army ROTC BJU has a similar agreement where BJU students may enroll in Army ROTC hosted by Furman University. BJU joins North Greenville University as the second crosstown partner in Furman University’s Paladin Battalion. Army ROTC

“Providing the ROTC experience for BJU students has been a goal of mine since becoming president,” said President Steve Pettit. “These crosstown agreements provide our students a variety of options for military service, including military leadership as commissioned officers and active reserves, and they will gain superb leadership experience that aligns with our emphasis on leadership development.

“We are grateful to both Clemson University and Furman University for including BJU in their crosstown partnerships. I’m also thankful for the encouragement and assistance that Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott, along with Congressmen Trey Gowdy and Jeff Duncan, provided during the process.”

ROTC provides a variety of options for military service, including military leadership as commissioned officers and active reserves. Students gain physical training and superb leadership experience. Both Air Force and Army ROTC provide full academic tuition, a monthly stipend and textbook fees.

The University has seen a growing interest in ROTC. In the last five years, well over 200 prospective students and their parents have inquired about ROTC, and this academic year nearly 100 current students have talked with Air Force and Army recruiters on campus.

Current and prospective students will apply directly to the Air Force and Army for admission into ROTC programs. To help students in this process, BJU has established an on-campus ROTC office where Air Force and Army recruiters can meet with individual students and assist them through the application process.

