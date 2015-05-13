We look forward to welcoming the BJU community back to campus as we return to on-campus, in-person classes for fall 2020. As we begin the semester, the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff and community continues to be our highest priority.

We’re making plans based upon the best and most recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and local health officials—which includes physical distancing and other protective measures.

Plans will be adjusted as the situation requires.