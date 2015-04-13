Concert, Opera & Drama Series
2016-17 Season
The 5 Browns
Sept. 27
Little Women
Nov. 17–19
Wiesenthal
Jan. 26–27
Jubilate!
Mar. 2
Merchant of Venice
Mar. 16–18
Living Gallery
Apr. 13–15
Order Tickets
Order by phone at (864) 770-1372 (Mon–Fri, 12–5 p.m.)
Regarding physical disability accommodations, please call before ordering tickets.
|Tickets
|Section
|Single Performance*
|Entire Season
|Adults
|Zone A
|$43
|$172
|Zone B
|$38
|$172
|Zone C
|$34
|$172
|Students**
|All
|$23
|$97
|Alumni Assoc. Members
|Zone A
|$40
|$160
|Zone B
|$35
|$160
|Zone C
|$31
|$160
*Living Gallery tickets are $14 for adults and $12 for children ages 6–12.
** Children 6 years of age and up are welcome to attend performances.
Seating Charts
Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium
Rodeheaver Auditorium
View past dramas and operas in the Concert, Opera & Drama Series archive.