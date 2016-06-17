Summer Orientation 2017
June 16-17 and 23-24
Summer Orientation introduces you and your parents to life at BJU and helps your transition into college life. If you are a new student or a transfer student, you should attend one of the two weekends.
Get Connected
- Engage with current students and faculty
- Connect with other new students and their parents
Get Answers
- Discover support resources and services to help you succeed
- Get answers to your financial, academic and student life questions
Get Ahead
- Take necessary placement tests and audition for music lessons
- Meet with your first-year advisor to figure out your class schedule
Have questions? Email us or call 800-252-6363.
Cost — $100 • Register by June 1
This includes your Summer Orientation materials, meals and housing in the residence halls. (If you’re unable to attend, your payment can be refunded if you cancel before June 1.)
Sibling Sneak Peek
On Friday from 9:45 a.m. to 5 p.m., siblings in the 7th-12th grades are invited to get a fun, interactive look at BJU. Cost is $25 and lunch is included.