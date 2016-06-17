Summer Orientation 2017

Summer Orientation introduces you and your parents to life at BJU and helps your transition into college life. If you are a new student or a transfer student, you should attend one of the two weekends.

Get Connected

Engage with current students and faculty

Connect with other new students and their parents

Get Answers

Discover support resources and services to help you succeed

Get answers to your financial, academic and student life questions

Get Ahead

Take necessary placement tests and audition for music lessons

Meet with your first-year advisor to figure out your class schedule

Have questions? Email us or call 800-252-6363.