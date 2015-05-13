Skip to main content

High School Festival & Preaching and Teaching Conference

Oct. 30-Nov. 2, 2017

Piano player

Brass group

2016 Schedule

Feel the thrill of competition and experience the pace of real college life at the High School Festival & Preaching Conference. Christian teens grades 9–12 from private and public schools and homeschools will stay in the residence halls, visit classes and attend campus events while participating in preaching, music, speech and drama, art and design, and culinary arts competitions.

General Info

Music

Instrumental, Vocal, Choral

Art & Design

2D, 3D, Photography

Speech & Drama

Acting, Oratory, 24-Hour Playwriting

Culinary Arts

Team-based cooking competition

Video

Narrative, Documentary, Animation

Preaching

Helping young men improve their speaking skills

Teaching

Helping young women improve their speaking skills

