Program

BJU’s composition program prepares you for a career in studio production and writing, arranging, or publishing music. In addition to intensive music theory courses and playing in ensemble groups, you’ll take courses on conducting, choral composition, and orchestration to learn how composition works on paper and in practice.

Along with your individual composition study with faculty, you’ll also choose a standard orchestral instrument, keyboard or voice for both your primary and secondary proficiencies.

Courses in industry technology prepare you for the ever-expanding world of digital notation, recording and editing. Music history and entrepreneurship courses give you a full picture of music’s past—and your future in the field.

Our program gives you practical, hands-on career experience. As a composition major, you’ll complete an entrepreneurship seminar, an internship in your industry, and a senior composition recital.