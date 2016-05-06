Commencement 2018

Tickets and Seating

Degree candidates will be given five complimentary tickets. These tickets may be used for seating on the main floor or in the balcony. No seats may be held for others. Ushers will seat ticketholders by filling in all vacant seats. Ticket holders should enter the main entrance where they will be directed to the balcony or to various aisles on the main floor.

Note: There will be some ticket holders who will have to be seated in the balcony. The tickets guarantee seating in the building, but not in a particular section of the building. Seating on the main floor will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Guests’ Arrival: The Amphitorium doors will open at 1 p.m., and tickets are valid until 1:30 p.m. To get into the building by that time, guests should arrive in time to secure parking and get to the Amphitorium.

All guests without tickets should enter the tower doors opposite the Student Center Post Office and Unusual Films.