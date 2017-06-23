Summer Orientation 2018
June 15-16 and 22-23
Summer Orientation introduces you and your parents to life at BJU and helps your transition into college life. If you are a new student or a transfer student, you should attend one of the two weekends.
Get Connected
- Engage with current students and faculty
- Connect with other new students and their parents
Get Answers
- Discover support resources and services to help you succeed
- Get answers to your financial, academic and student life questions
Get Ahead
- Take necessary placement tests and audition for music lessons
- Meet with your first-year advisor to figure out your class schedule
Have questions? Email us or call 800-252-6363.
$100 per student • Register by June 1
This includes your Summer Orientation materials, meals and housing in the residence halls. (If you’re unable to attend, your payment can be refunded if you cancel before June 1.) There is no cost for parents.
Sibling Sneak Peek
On Friday from 9:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., siblings in 7th-12th grade are invited to get a fun, interactive look at BJU. Cost is $25 and includes a pizza lunch at The Den.