Virtual Visit
Experience a virtual visit tailored to your individual interests. Through live video, you’ll tour campus, chat with students and faculty, and get your questions answered.
Virtual visits will primarily be available through FaceTime or Google Hangouts (other platforms possible by request). They are available Monday–Friday on the hour from 8 a.m.–4 p.m. EDT.
Have any questions?
Email us or call (800) 252-6363.
What you can do
- Get a live, virtual campus tour with a student ambassador
- Chat with an admission counselor
- Chat with a faculty member in a field you are interested in