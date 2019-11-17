The Tempest
Nov. 17 & 19
The Tempest depicts humanity and its foibles against the backdrop of the magic and illusions of a fantastic island kingdom in this perennial Shakespearean favorite.
The Tempest is the final play written in its entirety by Shakespeare. In many ways it is also the culmination of his art, an original and polished work which conveys the mellow wisdom of age.
Stream
Nov. 19 – 7:30 p.m. EST
Due to health precautions and number limitations, the general public is invited to watch the stream.