Cybersecurity involves the responsible stewardship of the information and trust. Our graduates will have the character training, communication skills, plus technical expertise to allow them to excel in this field.

Our cybersecurity program gives you foundational knowledge in programming, databases, networking and operating systems so that you know what you are to protect and how it is vulnerable. The phrase “wise as serpents and harmless as doves” describes how you will be prepared. You will know how systems could be compromised but will also have the character to be entrusted to protect against such attacks.