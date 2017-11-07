Program

BJU’s French program focuses on giving you a strong proficiency both in conversation and in writing. As you’re gaining fluency, you’ll also study French history and French literature, giving you a comprehensive picture of French culture. And your professors will incorporate their firsthand knowledge of francophone cultures into your courses.

One of the most exciting things about studying French is that it prepares you for a wide variety of vocations. Your courses and opportunities outside of class will prepare you to speak fluently under pressure (this would be at the advanced level, according to ACTFL’s proficiency guidelines for interpersonal communication).

BJU Core

Expand your skills beyond French fluency with the BJU Core. Liberal arts courses introduce philosophy, history and literature through the lens of a biblical worldview. Speech courses will help you develop your communication skills both for one-on-one and public speaking settings.

BJU’s Bible courses apply biblical truth to everyday life—preparing you to engage with people from every tongue and nation. You’ll know what you believe about God, why you believe it, and how to share the truth with others.