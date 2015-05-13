Homeschool Connect
Enrich your home education experience with Homeschool Connect at BJU! Throughout the school year, we’ll be hosting free monthly events for 7th–12th grade homeschool students.
Learn from qualified university faculty and staff members about a variety of topics, including special behind-the-scenes tours.
Highlights
- Enjoy educational experiences that enhance your homeschooling.
- Experience a college campus environment up close.
- Connect with faculty and staff, and benefit from their expertise.
- Get to know other homeschooling families in the area.
- Get your precollege questions answered.
Upcoming Events
“Oh, the Degrees you can choose and Careers to Pursue”
Sept. 20, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
“Library Labyrinth and Labs”
Oct. 18, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
Introduction to Shakespeare: Behind the Scenes of King Lear
Nov. 13, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
A Victorian Christmas
Nov. 30, 3:30–5 p.m.
Contact us if you have any questions.