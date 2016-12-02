Christmas Lighting
December 2, 2016
What better way to usher in the Christmas season than with your favorite Christmas carols and thousands of twinkling lights? Join our student body and friends from the Greenville community for a festive holiday tradition for the whole family.
Kids are welcome to join in on the fun with activities like reindeer games, decorating cookies, listening to Christmas storytelling and much more.
Can’t make it to campus? We’ll be webcasting the Lighting and Carol Sing beginning at 6:30 p.m.
|Schedule
4:30–6 p.m.
Kids’ Christmas Activities
5–6 p.m.
Christmas Concert, Chamber Singers | War Memorial Chapel
Experience the beauty of Christmas as the Chamber Singers present A Babe Is Born: A Celebration of Carols. The concert is free.
6:30–7 p.m.
Annual Christmas Lighting and Carol Sing | Front Campus
Ring in the season with plenty of holiday cheer! Bundle up (hopefully it’s cold enough), drink hot cocoa and sing along to your Christmas favorites as we light front campus with thousands of sparkling lights.
7 p.m.
Opus 6 Carolers | Gazebo
7:30 p.m.
Symphonic Wind Band | Rodeheaver Auditorium
The Symphonic Wind Band presents Johan de Meij’s Symphony No. 1, an interpretation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings. The concert is free.
Pullman Car Hiawatha and The Long Christmas Dinner | Performance Hall
Join us for two one-act plays by American playwright Thornton Wilder honoring Christmas, family and the passing of time. Tickets are $7. Buy tickets.
Parking is free. Traffic personnel will be on hand to direct traffic and parking. View campus map.