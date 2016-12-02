December 2, 2016

What better way to usher in the Christmas season than with your favorite Christmas carols and thousands of twinkling lights? Join our student body and friends from the Greenville community for a festive holiday tradition for the whole family.

Kids are welcome to join in on the fun with activities like reindeer games, decorating cookies, listening to Christmas storytelling and much more.

Can’t make it to campus? We’ll be webcasting the Lighting and Carol Sing beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Schedule 4:30–6 p.m. Kids’ Christmas Activities The Night Before Christmas: Yuletide story presentations | Welcome Center

Finding the Christmas Story scavenger hunt | Museum & Gallery

Christmas Music With the Masters | Museum & Gallery

Sidewalk Sale | Museum & Gallery

Gingerbread Mountain cookie decorating | Student Center Mall

Reindeer Games: relay races and more | Gallery Green 5–6 p.m. Christmas Concert, Chamber Singers | War Memorial Chapel Experience the beauty of Christmas as the Chamber Singers present A Babe Is Born: A Celebration of Carols. The concert is free. 6:30–7 p.m. Annual Christmas Lighting and Carol Sing | Front Campus Ring in the season with plenty of holiday cheer! Bundle up (hopefully it’s cold enough), drink hot cocoa and sing along to your Christmas favorites as we light front campus with thousands of sparkling lights. 7 p.m. Opus 6 Carolers | Gazebo

BJES Full Choir | Student Center Mall

Live Christmas Radio Show | The Den 7:30 p.m. Symphonic Wind Band | Rodeheaver Auditorium The Symphonic Wind Band presents Johan de Meij’s Symphony No. 1, an interpretation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings. The concert is free. Pullman Car Hiawatha and The Long Christmas Dinner | Performance Hall Join us for two one-act plays by American playwright Thornton Wilder honoring Christmas, family and the passing of time. Tickets are $7. Buy tickets.

Parking is free. Traffic personnel will be on hand to direct traffic and parking. View campus map.