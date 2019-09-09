BJU on U.S. News & World Report “Best Colleges” List

BJU has ranked again as a Best Regional University in the South in the 2020 U.S. News & World Report rankings at #34. BJU also ranked again as a Best Value School as well as ranking on the Student Loan Debt at Graduation and Social Mobility lists. Social Mobility recognizes graduation rates of students awarded federal Pell Grants. BJU is in the top 7 for regional universities in all three of those rankings.

Now in its 93rd year, BJU continues to provide high-quality, accredited programs to students from around the world—preparing them to make a difference for Christ in their communities, their churches and their careers.